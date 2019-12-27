News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Life expectancy up to 80 for women; 77 for men

Life expectancy up to 80 for women; 77 for men
Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Life expectancy in Ireland has increased by nearly two and a half years since 2007.

A new report from the Department of Health also shows the number of people who have died by suicide has dropped by 38% over the past decade.

They show that in 2017, the life expectancy for a woman just over 80 years old.

This compares to just under 77 for a man - but the gap between both sexes is nearly two years less than it was ten years before, and is at its lowest since the 1950s.

The increase in life expectancy is down to big drops in the major causes of death, such as cancer and heart disease.

The new report also shows both men and women in Ireland live longer than the EU average.

However, the report confirms weight issues remain a significant problem in Ireland.

70% of men here are likely to be overweight or obese, compared to 57% of women.

READ MORE

Cyber attack here poses ‘immediate’ EU threat

More on this topic

Child cases of anorexia nervosa has doubledChild cases of anorexia nervosa has doubled

Don’t just throw money at health service, fix itDon’t just throw money at health service, fix it

Battles against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria not yet wonBattles against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria not yet won

Consultants’ strike threat - Two-class health system must endConsultants’ strike threat - Two-class health system must end


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

A rave experience needn’t be about late nights and loads of drugs, writes Ellie O’Byrne, as she meets organisers and attendees at an event aimed at kids and parents.Meet the people who rave with their kids

Alan O’Riordan looks back at his highlights of the year.Our contributor Alan O’Riordan selects his entertainment highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »