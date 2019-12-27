Life expectancy up to 80 for women; 77 for men

Life expectancy in Ireland has increased by nearly two and a half years since 2007.

A new report from the Department of Health also shows the number of people who have died by suicide has dropped by 38% over the past decade.

They show that in 2017, the life expectancy for a woman just over 80 years old.

This compares to just under 77 for a man - but the gap between both sexes is nearly two years less than it was ten years before, and is at its lowest since the 1950s.

The increase in life expectancy is down to big drops in the major causes of death, such as cancer and heart disease.

The new report also shows both men and women in Ireland live longer than the EU average.

However, the report confirms weight issues remain a significant problem in Ireland.

70% of men here are likely to be overweight or obese, compared to 57% of women.