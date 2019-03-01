NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Life expectancy levelling off in Ireland and Europe

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 07:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Life expectancy for people in Ireland and other European countries is levelling off.

An OECD study shows that for women here, it has actually fallen in recent years, especially in those years with bad flu seasons.

The Irish Times reports the economic slowdown is spared blame for the development, despite previous studies showing a link between austerity, mental health and rising suicide rates.

According to the CSO the most recent figures for life expectancy at birth in Ireland is 78.4 years for men and 82.8 for women.

