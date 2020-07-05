News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lie detector tests could monitor paramilitaries released from prison in North

Lie detector tests could monitor paramilitaries released from prison in North
By Press Association
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Lie detector tests could be employed to monitor terrorists released from prison under licence in Northern Ireland, a watchdog has said.

A new law toughening sentencing of serious offenders proposed by the Government is passing through Westminster.

As well as a minimum 14 years in custody for the most dangerous, it also envisages longer periods of state supervision after release from jail.

The proposals would empower Stormont ministers to include the lie detector condition, known as a polygraph, in the release licences of certain terrorist offenders (Michael Cooper/PA).
The proposals would empower Stormont ministers to include the lie detector condition, known as a polygraph, in the release licences of certain terrorist offenders (Michael Cooper/PA).

The proposals would empower Stormont ministers to include the lie detector, known as a polygraph, in the release licences of certain terrorist offenders.

Terrorism legislation reviewer Jonathan Hall QC said: “Use of polygraphs for the purpose of administering licences requires clear and public guidance as to the use to which testing is to be put, and careful thought given to when a polygraph condition should be included.

“This is no more so than in Northern Ireland, where a distinction will need to be drawn between permitted factual questions for the purpose of ensuring compliance with licence conditions, and (what would not be permitted) general intelligence-gathering on associates.”

Polygraphs are not currently used for offenders in Northern Ireland, which is different from England and Wales where they are employed to assist in monitoring sex offenders on licence.

The challenges posed in monitoring terrorist offenders are such that polygraph testing is a sensible additional tool

If the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill, designed to standardise measures across the UK and requiring the assent of the Stormont Assembly, is passed and agreed to by Stormont, Northern Ireland would need to develop a polygraph infrastructure.

Mr Hall said: “The challenges posed in monitoring terrorist offenders are such that polygraph testing is a sensible additional tool.

“The amendments (in the draft legislation) would not require but empower Scottish ministers, and the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland, to include polygraph conditions in the licences of certain terrorist offenders.”

The Government wants the new legislation to apply UK-wide to ensure equal provision of counter-terrorist measures.

Stormont will have to give its consent for some aspects of the changes.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert says

These new sentences carrying a minimum 14-year custodial term are intended to apply to dangerous offenders convicted of terrorism or terrorism-connected offences carrying a maximum of life imprisonment where the offence was very likely to cause or contribute to the deaths of at least two people.

Such sentences must be passed unless the offender is sentenced to life imprisonment or an indeterminate custodial sentence, the reviewer said.

Where those types of indeterminate sentences are passed, a minimum 14-year custodial term must be imposed.

Sentences for terrorism offences are generally lower in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

Mr Hall said aspects of sentencing called into question whether serious terrorism sentences will be passed as frequently as they might, were the same conduct to occur in Britain.

The law would require the sentencing judge to make a determination of dangerousness but the Probation Service has historically not carried out such risk assessments since it cannot access intelligence material.

READ MORE

Dublin Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

More on this topic

Loyalists urged to abandon efforts to rebuild bonfires in BelfastLoyalists urged to abandon efforts to rebuild bonfires in Belfast

UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeralUUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams among the hundreds gathered for Bobby Storey's funeralMary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams among the hundreds gathered for Bobby Storey's funeral

Taoiseach to visit Northern Ireland soon, Michelle O’Neill saysTaoiseach to visit Northern Ireland soon, Michelle O’Neill says

TerrorismTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Patients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 testPatients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 test

State has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'KeeffeState has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'Keeffe

Toddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to DublinToddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to Dublin


Lifestyle

Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster

Peter Dowdall has advice on caring for these perennial favouritesLook after your peonies and they'll brighten your garden

A routine smear test picked up Eileen Rushe's cancer when she was in her early 30s. It was a long road to recovery, says Arlene Harris.In check: Why every woman must get a cervical screening test

And we’re back! Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry rebooted on Monday, with a ripple of giddy enthusiasm across the country, as byways and motorways whirred with the national great escape.What's a hotel visit like these days? Tom Breathnach checks in

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »