Lidl warns of text scam

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 08:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Lidl has issued a warning that there is a scam doing the rounds that appears to be from them.

Texts are being sent to people claiming to be from the supermarket saying that you have won a prize draw.

The supermarket has tweeted saying anything received via text is definitely a scam.

They posted another tweet which said: "The only offers and competitions we run can be found on our verified social media channels, our app and website. If you have any concerns regarding suspicious texts which claim to be sent from Lidl, please call our Customer Service team on 1800 201080."


