Lidl warns customers about text scam

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Lidl is warning customers not to open any texts that appear to be from the retailer as a scam is doing the rounds.

The supermarket has tweeted to say any communication people receive through text is definitely a scam.

It says the only offer and competitions it runs are on its verified social media accounts and website.

"Please do not open any texts that appear to have been sent by Lidl," the company tweeted.

"As a company we don't communicate any offers or information to customers via text so anything received via text message is most definitely a scam.

"The only offers and competitions we run can be found on our verified social media channels, our app and website.

"If you have any concerns regarding suspicious texts which claim to be sent from Lidl, please call our Customer Service team on 1800 201080."

