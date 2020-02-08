Lidl recalls yogurts over metal fears

Lidl is recalling some batches of Milbona Light yogurts due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal.

The affected batches are six-packs of Milbona Light featuring red berry, strawberry, and raspberry and cranberry, and 165g packs of Milbona Light strawberry yogurt.

Both have use-by dates of March 4 and point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Meanwhile, Müller is also recalling some batches of its yogurt, dessert and rice products.

This is also due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.