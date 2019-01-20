Liberties locals fighting to save community gardens from social housing development

Locals in Dublin's Liberties are fighting for the survival of their community gardens and allotments at Weaver Square.

Dublin City Council is set to begin works at the gardens and allotments as soon as tomorrow.

The council's decision to develop social housing at the site has been criticised.

Senator Catherine Ardagh

Senator Catherine Ardagh says green spaces in the capital should be protected.

"I don't think this little plot of land is going to save the day when it comes to building houses in the city.

"They need to ensure that as houses are built, there is the correct amount of green space and amenities for the local community.

"The wrong thing to be doing is building houses without thinking of amenities where people have to live in Dublin 8.

"It's such a shame to lose this community garden."

The space consists of 27 individual allotments, as well as a community garden.