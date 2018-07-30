Home»Breaking News»ireland

Liam Miller tribute match committee to meet with County Board today

Monday, July 30, 2018 - 07:41 AM

By Joe Leogue

The organising committee behind the tribute match for the late Liam Miller will today meet with the Cork County Board to discuss the logistics of the event, following the GAA’s decision to allow the occasion to go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The meeting will see the two sides discuss issues such as ticketing arrangements and the nature of the GAA event that is to take place along with the football match between Mr Miller’s former Manchester United, Celtic, and Ireland teammates, including Roy Keane, Robbie Keane, and Damien Duff.

The September 25 event, in aid of Mr Miller’s bereaved family and Marymount Hospice, was originally set to take place at the 7,000-seater Turner’s Cross, where Mr Miller played for Cork City. 

Tickets for the original venue sold out in minutes.

However, the revelation that the GAA had initially refused to host the match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh caused public outcry and led to political pressure to have the venue changed.

The GAA had originally issued a statement in which it said it was “prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under the control of the association in its stadia and grounds”.

The next day, however, it said it would meet the match organisers, and proposals put forward at that meeting were presented on Saturday to the GAA’s Central Committee, which approved the fixture.

Organisers are expected to finalise details such as when additional tickets for the event will go on sale, and transfer arrangements for tickets sold for the original venue for the occasion.


