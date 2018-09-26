Liam Miller tribute: Glittering evening at City Hall gala dinner

By Catherine Shanahan and Joe Leogue

‘Down the park’ was for the hoi polloi, but City Hall was more bourgeois — the second leg of the Liam Miller Tribute event was an evening of glamour for the better known businessmen and professionals of Cork, where black tie was the order of the night.

A few women made the guest list too, and not just wives of successful men — among them was Adi Roche, tireless campaigner on behalf of the children of Chernobyl.

City Hall’s lobby was transformed for the occasion, fronted by a red carpet on the steps outside, while inside a series of bars dotted the foyer. Tanqueray gin had its own stall, where Excellent Choice catering staff were doing an excellent job.

Champagne was also at the ready as the guests arrived, along with trays of Carlsberg and Guinness.

Inside, the glittering banquet hall (a transformed Concert Hall) the usual floral centrepieces gave way to footballs on elevated vases while TV screens lined the walls.

The tables were packed with mostly men who dined on a symphony of West Cork seafood, followed by Tom Durcan’s roast sirloin of Angus beef served with baby boiled potatoes and roasted thyme vegetables.

To round it all off, guests enjoyed a mango and passion fruit cream cheese mousse followed by a selection of local cheeses, and washed down with a cup of Barry’s tea or Maher’s coffee and a selection of petit fours.

Cork City Lord Mayor Mick Finn, who was obliquely instrumental in forcing the GAA to open up Páirc Uí Chaoimh to soccer for the Liam Miller tribute match, praised Miller’s family, who were guests of honour at the gala dinner.

“Today was a fantastic day for Cork, a fantastic day for Ireland, and a fantastic day for sport,” he said.

He thanked event organiser, developer Michael O’Flynn, and his organising committee for “making a dream a reality” which he said had “captured the hearts of Cork and of a nation”.

He said it was an “emotional afternoon” for Miller’s family and for sports fans, “in particular when we saw Liam’s photograph over Cork city” [displayed on a giant video screen] at the stadium.

“That was really emotional for people who played alongside him, for friends who went to school with him, and for friends of the family,” said Mr Finn.

He had a few words for Miller’s family too.

“I would just like to say to the family: ‘This is about you.’ It’s also remembering Liam and we thank you, and we thank him for what he has given to Cork, for what he has given to sport, and for what he has given to Ireland.”

Mr Finn said the number of footballing stars who had travelled to Cork for the occasion was “acknowledgment of the impact he [Liam] had on people”.

He said the event had shown “the power of sport, the power of community”.

“We know we had a difficult road to get to it,” he said, referring to the prolonged too-ing and fro-ing with the GAA to move the game from the home of Cork City Football Club in Turner’s Cross to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, “but the right decision was made.”

This was confirmed by the attendance at the tribute game, where almost 43,000 turned out to see Manchester Utd Legends take on and beat, via penalty shootout, an Ireland and Celtic XI which included Robbie Keane, Kevin Kilbane, and Damien Duff.

Property developer Michael O’Flynn, whose contacts in Manchester United — including former boss Alex Ferguson and player-turned-manager-turned-pundit-turned-assistant manager Roy Keane — got the ball rolling for yesterday’s event, described it as “a unique day for Cork”.

A neighbour of Miller’s family, he recalled his talent as a youngster playing football in his garden.

“Even then his natural talent stood out,” said Mr O’Flynn. He said Ferguson had recalled in conversation with him how Miller was “a very genuine footballer and an example to other footballers” but “so quiet compared to other Irish players who never stop talking”.

Mr O’Flynn thanked the Manchester United staff for their help in making yesterday happen and he gave a special welcome to former England and Manchester Utd captain, Bryan Robson, who was in attendance at City Hall.

He had a few words for Miller’s family — wife Clare, children Kory, Leo, and Belle, and his parents Billy and Bridie, his neighbours.

“It was a privilege,” he said, to have the Millers as neighbours. “I hope you are proud of your husband, father, son, brother today and that the respect and affection evident for him in today’s event will help carry you through this difficult period of your lives.”