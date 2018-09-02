Home»Breaking News»ireland

Liam Miller memorial match set for live TV coverage

Sunday, September 02, 2018 - 11:10 PM
By Tony Leen
Sports Editor

The sellout Liam Miller tribute match later this month is being lined up for live television coverage.

Negotiations are nearly complete on an agreement for Virgin Media — formerly TV3 — to cover the September 25 fixture live. A deal is expected to be announced this week.

It is also believed that Manchester United’s in- house station, MUTV, is in negotiations for the overseas rights to the game, which will raise money for the family of the late United, Celtic, and Sunderland midfielder, who passed away earlier this year aged 36.

A galaxy of former United, Celtic, and Republic of Ireland stars will appear at the revamped home of Cork GAA, with a gala banquet on the evening of the 25th at Cork’s City Hall.


KEYWORDS

Liam MillerLiam Miller Memorial MatchLiam Miller Match TV

Related Articles

Liam Miller tribute match tickets have sold out

Cork Lord Mayor looking for schools to close for half day during Liam Miller tribute game

Schools may get a half-day for Miller as mayor makes request to minister

Latest: Organisers 'absolutely thrilled' after 38,000 tickets sold for Liam Miller match

More in this Section

Three men recovering after 30ft fall from bridge during matchmaking festival

RTÉ cancel sign language broadcast of national anthem during All-Ireland final

Police appeal after man stabbed in Ballymena

'I'm still numb': Former Limerick councillor found father dead during fire that destroyed family home


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »