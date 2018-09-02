Liam Miller memorial match set for live TV coverage

The sellout Liam Miller tribute match later this month is being lined up for live television coverage.

Negotiations are nearly complete on an agreement for Virgin Media — formerly TV3 — to cover the September 25 fixture live. A deal is expected to be announced this week.

It is also believed that Manchester United’s in- house station, MUTV, is in negotiations for the overseas rights to the game, which will raise money for the family of the late United, Celtic, and Sunderland midfielder, who passed away earlier this year aged 36.

A galaxy of former United, Celtic, and Republic of Ireland stars will appear at the revamped home of Cork GAA, with a gala banquet on the evening of the 25th at Cork’s City Hall.