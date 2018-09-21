Liam Miller match-goers urged to use public transport

By Joe Leogue

The 45,000 match-goers attending the Liam Miller tribute match have been urged to use public transport to get to what will be the largest sporting event held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh since its redevelopment.

The call comes as gardaí, management at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and event organisers today outline the traffic management and stadium arrangements around next Tuesday’s match.

Those attending have been warned that there will be strictly no parking at the venue, and any cars parked illegally in and around the stadium will be towed.

Match-goers driving to the game are asked to park in one of the city centre car parks, and avail of a shuttle bus service that will run every 10 minutes from 12.30pm until kick-off at 3pm.

Details for the #LiamMillerTribute match @PaircUiCha0imh on Tuesday. Please use @Buseireann shuttle buses from Lapps Quay. No parking around the stadium. Please respect the local residents. Full details - https://t.co/HqJoAcJ6jC #Cork #LiamMiller pic.twitter.com/OHJKEjyqCc — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 20, 2018

This service departs from Lapp’s Quay and will drop attendees on the Monahan Road, 400 yards from the entrance to the stadium.

Liam Miller Tribute - Tuesday 25th September pic.twitter.com/D3x7nuKxLY — Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) September 19, 2018

Those taking the train to Cork will be able to avail of shuttle buses from Kent Station to Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 12pm, and there will be free parking at Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Glounthaune, and Little Island train stations.

Buses back from Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be available on Blackrock Road near the Venue Bar. Organisers, gardaí, and other stakeholders will be using the Twitter hashtag #LiamMillerTribute when posting before and during the event.