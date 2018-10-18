Home»Breaking News»ireland

Liadh Ní Riada election poster vandalised following poppy comments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 06:54 PM

By Stephen Maguire

Sinn Féin has been forced to take down a large Presidential election poster of Liadh Ní Riada after it was vandalised with offensive slogans.

The poster had been erected on the outskirts of Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

However, it was removed today after it was daubed with red paint and writing which said: "Wear your blood stained poppy".

The writing was in reference to Ms Ní Riada's comment's in which she said she would wear a red poppy if elected President of Ireland.

Last night Sinn Féin Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn, who also features in the poster, condemned the attack.

He said "This happens in all elections that posters are attacked but I would obviously condemn it. It is disappointing but it happens."

Senator Mac Lochlainn said that Ms Ní Riada was an intelligent woman who speaking if elected as the President of Ireland.

However, he added that he and many other Sinn Féin members would never wear a poppy.

I have been to many First World War commemorations but I will never wear a poppy.

"The reason for this on a person level is that I believe the poppy represents all British soldiers in all conflicts.

"Liadh is her own person and she was speaking in a personal capacity with a view to representing the people of Ireland as President," he said.


