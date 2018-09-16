Home»Breaking News»ireland

Liadh Ní Riada confirmed as Sinn Féin presidential candidate

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 01:26 PM

Liadh Ní Riada has been confirmed as the Sinn Féin presidential candidate.

The Ireland South MEP was widely tipped to be the fifth person to enter the race for the Áras.

The party met in Dublin today to select its choice to run in next month’s election.

The 52-year-old former TV producer, who is the daughter of legendary Irish trad musician and composer Seán Ó Riada, is a vocal Irish language advocate and one of Sinn Féin's four MEPs.

Ms Ní Riada will join businessmen Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman on the ballot.

They are all running as independent candidates, have already secured the required endorsement of four local councils.

President Michael D Higgin has also announced his intention to run for a second term.

According to a Sunday Business Post/Red C poll on the presidential election released today, the incumbent is heading for a landslide re-election as the front-runner on 67% support.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are both backing Mr Higgins for a second stint, as is the Labour Party.

A range of other would-be independent candidates still retain hope of convincing undeclared councils to back their bids before the September 26 deadline.

