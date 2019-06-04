Liadh Ní Riada concedes in Ireland South constituency

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada has conceded in the Ireland South constituency in the European Elections and lost her seat.

Sinn Féin confirmed it is withdrawing its request for a recount in the constituency.

The recount will now be halted and it is expected her votes will be distributed in the morning to determine the fourth and fifth seats

The result will determine whether Green Party candidate Grace O'Sullivan or Fine Gael's Deirdre Clune take the fifth and final seat.

A full recount got underway today after only 326 votes separated Ms Ní Riada and the Ms O'Sullivan.

Ms Ní Riada offered her congratulations to Ms O'Sullivan and thanked the staff who facilitated a recount.

"I am happy that the democratic process has delivered the clarity we sought given that the initial difference was so tight," she said.

"I want to sincerely thank Returning Officer Martin A Harvey and his terrific staff for their diligence and hard work.

"We ran a hard-fought campaign and we left everything on the pitch. Unfortunately, we came up short this around. I want to express my undying gratitude to my office staff, my campaign team and every member of Sinn Féin and those who voted for me."

She paid tribute to her team and wished the elected MEPs elected good luck.

"I am incredibly proud of my term as an MEP. I always did my very best to deliver for constituents and to defend Ireland’s interests in the European Parliament.

Over the past five years, Sinn Féin’s team of MEPs have stood up for equality, social justice and democracy. I am honoured that I was part of those efforts.

"For now, let me wish those elected for the coming term of the European Parliament all the very best for the work ahead."

Speaking to RTÉ News this evening she had called the recount not only for herself but for the staff of seven she has had working for her for the past five years.

"It is important," she said, "that I know that I did everything possible to ensure that they can now move on knowing that I did all I could to ensure that they had that confidence".