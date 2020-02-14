News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lewis pays tribute to predecessor as a ‘good friend’

Lewis pays tribute to predecessor as a ‘good friend’
By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 08:24 PM

Brandon Lewis has paid tribute to his predecessor as a “good friend”.

Julian Smith was sacked as Northern Ireland secretary during Thursday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Lewis recognised: “The great work that was done by my brilliant predecessor, he is a good friend of mine, but also all of the parties who came together to make sure we saw the Executive back up and running.”

He added: “I am very fortunate to be coming in as Secretary of State on the back of someone who did a great job and actually delivered, as I say, that agreement for the New Decade, New Approach.”

His predecessor was only appointed in July and held the post for 204 days.

Mr Lewis added: “Julian has been a superb Secretary of State. I have got the tough boots to fill, the exciting job of delivering on that agreement, taking us forward to actually make sure that we are able to capitalise on those opportunities and I know Julian will be there with all the advice that I need and I look forward to working with people, all the parties.”

He said he wanted to get the economy “buzzing” and hoped to remain Northern Ireland Secretary for a considerable period of time.

More on this topic

Brandon Lewis: I want to deliver on powersharing dealBrandon Lewis: I want to deliver on powersharing deal

Murdered Kieran Doherty’s mother ‘relives his death every day’Murdered Kieran Doherty’s mother ‘relives his death every day’

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the CabinetNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the Cabinet

Brandon Lewis named new Northern Ireland Secretary of State by Boris JohnsonBrandon Lewis named new Northern Ireland Secretary of State by Boris Johnson


Brandon LewisJulian SmithTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Two Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officerTwo Dublin men to be extradited to North in relation to alleged attempted murder of PSNI officer

Mallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplaceMallow-born painter Paul Kane to be honoured in his birthplace

'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex'I have become a scared mammy' - Woman pretended she was dead after attack by knife-wielding ex

'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today'There is only one thing I want to discuss' - Mary Lou McDonald to phone Micheál Martin today


Lifestyle

We’re going dotty for polka dot skirts. Here are three ways to wear one.How to wear it: The polka dot skirt

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »