'Level of efforts' to repatriate Lisa Smith questioned

The chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council has questioned the level of efforts being made by the State to repatriate Irish woman Lisa Smith and her child.

Shayk Dr Umar Al-Qadri told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while “undoubtedly” the Irish Government has a duty to provide consular care, he questioned the “level of efforts” for a member of Isis.

“I find it quite shocking that our government is putting so much effort to bring back that particular individual.

“It was extraordinary to include the Defence Forces.”

Dr Al_Qadri said he was concerned that Ms Smith could still be a threat to Irish society and he asked if any plans had been made for her to be de-radicalised.

If she was willing to share intelligence then that was another issue, he said.

It is understood that a small number of Defence Forces personnel are assisting in an ongoing operation that could see Ms Smith and her child return to Ireland.

Military personnel attached to the Ranger Wing of the army have been in the area along the Turkish Syrian border for some time. They are working in support of a Department of Foreign Affairs initiative.

Security expert Tom Clonan told the same show that this was an unusual case and that Ms Smyth was potentially a security risk.

She would be “of considerable interest” to both the Irish and UK authorities, he said, because she had been housed with other English speakers who had joined Isis.

There was also the issue of whether Ms Smith was prepared to return to Ireland. If she did not then she was essentially stateless.

“Her options are fairly stark,” Mr Clonan said.