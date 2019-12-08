News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Let's strike a deal' and get Stormont up and running says Sinn Fein leader

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 09:46 AM

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald says the Executive and Northern Assembly could be up and running in time for Christmas.

Talks to re-establish the north's political institutions resume on December 16th and Deputy McDonald says a deal 'is possible'.

She said the issues are not new, and the 'heavy lifting' has already been done.

Writing in An Poblacht Ms McDonald said the outstanding rights issues, legacy issues and reform of the Petition of Concern have long been discussed and must now be concluded.

"Political Unionism, the DUP and the British government must finally step forward. Sinn Féin has never been the obstacle to reaching a deal and both governments know that."

She went on:

"So, let’s strike a deal, let’s re-establish the inclusive power sharing institutions and let’s meet the challenges ahead in united and reconciled society."

