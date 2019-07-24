News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Let’s hear Johnson out on his plans for Brexit, says Varadkar

Let’s hear Johnson out on his plans for Brexit, says Varadkar
The newly elected leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:00 AM

By Daniel McConnell, Fiachra O Cionnaith, and Juno McEnroe

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants to hear what incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson has to say about how he intends avoiding a hard Brexit.

While opposition leaders here said Mr Johnson’s election raises “enormous fears for Ireland”, Mr Varadkar said he wants to learn more about how Mr Johnson intends securing Brexit on the basis of an agreed exit, as opposed to a disorderly crash out.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after Mr Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party by a margin of 2:1 over his opponent Jeremy Hunt and will formally take over as prime minister this afternoon.

Within minutes of the result becoming clear, EU and Irish leaders congratulated him on his election but restated the position that the withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened.

The Taoiseach said he expects Mr Johnson to travel to Dublin “next week or the week after” to hold their first bilateral meeting to see what can be done to prevent chaos ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31 and also to seek progress on restoring the Stormont Assembly.

“I think hear what he has to say, to learn more about what detailed proposals he has to secure Brexit with a deal, restore the proper functioning of the Good Friday Agreement and develop bilateral relations,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Johnson is expected to appoint his cabinet today once Mrs May departs from office and he has held an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace. There was a decidedly mixed reaction in Dublin to Mr Johnson’s election.

READ MORE

Varadkar and Johnson must commit to restoring power-sharing in the North, says Martin

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said ministers are prepared to work “constructively” with the new British prime minister through the “challenges” of Brexit.

However, among opposition parties the warnings were more stark, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin telling reporters at the MacGill summer school in Co Donegal last night that Mr Johnson’s tenure raises “enormous fears” for Ireland.

“The accession of Boris Johnson to Downing Street quite rightly raises enormous fears for the future of relations between the governments and also London’s policy towards Northern Ireland,” said Mr Martin.

“Anyone in Dublin who met him during his time as foreign secretary will tell you the many ways in which he failed to show the slightest level of understanding about the operations of the Good Friday agreement or the deep problems raised by Brexit.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin was equally clear in his concerns, saying Mr Varadkar must not blink on Brexit in his meeting with Mr Johnson and has just “100 days to hold firm on the border backstop”.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said there are legitimate fears over Mr Johnson’s tenure.

“I don’t think it’s good for British politics, and it certainly won’t be good for Ireland,” said Mr Cullinane.

DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed her party’s confidence and supply deal with the Conservative Party will undergo a scheduled review under new leader Boris Johnson. She said:

I have spoken with Boris Johnson and congratulated him on becoming leader of the Conservative Party

“We discussed our shared objectives of strengthening every part of the union, ensuring the 2016 referendum result is implemented and seeing devolution restored in Northern Ireland.

“The confidence and supply agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party remains. That agreement included a review between each parliamentary session.

“This will take place over the coming weeks and will explore the policy priorities of both parties for the next parliamentary session.

Mr Hunt said Mr Johnson would make a “great prime minister” and conceded he had had a “big mountain to climb” in the contest.

“I never felt it was too much of an uphill struggle but I always knew that it was going to be a big mountain to climb,” the foreign secretary told the BBC.

“I think Boris fought a very, very good campaign. It was a very clear campaign, his messages were absolutely clear and I think, as I say, he will now be a great prime minister.”

Mr Johnson’s share of the vote, 66.4%, is slightly lower than the share won by David Cameron in the 2005 Conservative leadership election (67.6%). He won with 92,153 votes compared to Mr Hunt’s 46,656.

More on this topic

Insects defeat malaria drugs: Defences failInsects defeat malaria drugs: Defences fail

Prime Minister Johnson: Seatbelts on, Boris got the jobPrime Minister Johnson: Seatbelts on, Boris got the job

Consultant fears plan will cut hospital linksConsultant fears plan will cut hospital links

Plan to rejig health service criticisedPlan to rejig health service criticised

More in this Section

Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentationTesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »