'Lessons must be learnt' - Cork family call for action after son's creche death

A four-year-old boy was found 'purple and unresponsive' in a Cork creche before he died hours later.

Cillian O'Driscoll had seemed happy and healthy when he attended Kindercare pre-school in Ballincollig on December 14, 2018.

He told his mother that he loved her before she left for work and hugged his tutor when she met him at the pre-school.

But at approximately 2pm, staff at the pre-school noticed that little Cillian had 'turned purple' and was unresponsive. They administered CPR, called an ambulance and he was rushed to hospital.

But by 10.30pm that evening, his parents were holding him in hospital as his organs failed and his heart stopped beating.

The policy at Kindercare Childcare was for children to be checked every 10 minutes that they slept, with staff making note of the child’s colour, their breathing, their position and the room temperature. But the court heard that this policy was not being enforced for Cillian’s age group at the time.

Cillian’s parents, Deirdre and John Paul O’Driscoll said that if Cillian had taken a nap at home they would have checked him regularly, at least every 15 minutes.

Through a statement read by Amy Connolly of Cantillons Solicitors, the family said: “There were long periods when he was not checked.

For the last two hours of his life, he was not checked at all.

"If Cillian had been checked, it is clear that his evolving viral infection would have been spotted, and action taken, and he would be with us today.”

The family said that TUSLA carried out inspections at Kindercare Childcare both before and after Cillan’s death. In the inspection after his death, TUSLA highlighted the absence of a sleep monitoring policy in the crèche for children of Cillian’s age (ages 4-5).

They said: “We cannot understand how TUSLA, who are supposed to be the experts, could possibly have permitted the Crèche to operate if there was no sleep monitoring policy in place, as certainly was the case for Cillian, who was not monitored. TUSLA should have insisted that a sleep monitoring policy be put in place for toddlers, and the Crèche should not have been permitted to continue in operation in the absence of such a policy.”

Pathologist Dr Martaret Bolster told Cork Coroner's Court that the child's cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest with patchy myocarditis and florid bilateral bronchopneumonia.

She said that a viral infection had probably been lurking undetected for two to three days before another virus got into his heart muscle and into his brain with terminal effect.

She said that it would have happened quite quickly while the child slept and that once the virus had taken hold, there was little that she knew of which could be done.

His parents, John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll sat in the packed courtroom as the verdict was given.

Speaking in court, his mum, Deirdre said that Cillian loved cuddles and being with his mum, dad and baby brother, Darragh.

"He loved playing outdoors - Fountainstown beach was one of his favourite places. He loved cuddles and being with John Paul and his brother and I. He loved puzzles and jigsaw, he used to cuddle the pieces in bed. Those pieces are still in his bed."

A photo was handed in to the court by the O'Driscoll's barrister, Pearse Shreenan, "so that Cillian could be there with the family and with the court today".

After a 15-minute deliberation, a jury at Cork Coroner’s Court returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

The jury also recommended that all staff in all creches must be made aware of all policies and procedures that are in place, and that those policies and procedures are updated if there are any major changes at the facility.

The family issued a statement on behalf of John Paul and Deirdre O’Driscoll.

Family statement

At 8.10am on the 14th December, 2018 we dropped our beloved Cillian to Kindercare Crèche, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. He did not have a worry in the world, nor did we.

At 2.30pm, we got an urgent call from the Crèche to go directly to Cork University Hospital, where Cillian had been brought, and where he subsequently passed away a few hours later. We now know that in the intervening hours after we had dropped Cillian to the Crèche, he had been placed for a nap in the upper storey of a play tree-house.

John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll. Picture: Cork Courts

This was most unusual for Cillian, who very rarely napped during the day, unless he was unwell. He never napped at the weekends, and he never napped in the Crèche previously.

Cillian was diagnosed with Autism, and he had communication difficulties.

If Cillian had taken a nap at home, which he rarely did, we would have checked him regularly, and we certainly would have checked him every 15 minutes or so. We now know that Cillian was in the play tree-house for 2.5 hours.

There were long periods when he was not checked. For the last 2 hours of his life, he was not checked at all.

If Cillian had been checked, it is clear that his evolving viral infection would have been spotted, and action taken, and he would be with us today.

We now know that TUSLA carried out inspections of the Crèche, prior to Cillian’s passing, and indeed after Cillian had passed. In the inspection after Cillian had passed, TUSLA correctly highlighted the absence of a Sleep Monitoring Policy in the Crèche for children of Cillian’s age (toddlers).

We cannot understand how TUSLA, who are supposed to be the experts, could possibly have permitted the Crèche to operate, if there was no Sleep Monitoring Policy in place, as certainly was the case for Cillian, who was not monitored. TUSLA should have insisted that a Sleep Monitoring Policy be put in place for toddlers, and the Crèche should not have been permitted to continue in operation in the absence of such a Policy.

Whilst nothing can bring Cillian back, and our pain will be with us forever, we do hope that lessons can be learnt from today.

In particular, we think it is vitally important that a number of things happen:- 1. That Crèches have adequate Policies in place to ensure that they are safe places for children. In particular, the Policies should set out and clarify the timing in which children are monitored whilst they are asleep.

2. Before a Crèche opens, or before it is permitted to continue in operation, TUSLA need to ensure that all Policies are in place and operational. TUSLA obviously need the resources provided to them to ensure that Inspectors are available to inspect premises, and ensure that the Policies are there and utilised.

3. If someone has special needs, as Cillian had, and if they require assistance (as the Department of Education deemed that Cillian did), then that assistance should not be curtailed by financial constraints. Those financial constraints, we believe, contributed to the awful outcome that we have had here.

Finally, we would like to thank our family and friends that have supported us through this difficult time, and indeed the Coroner for the sensitive way in which he dealt with this Inquest.