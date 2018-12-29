NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Less than half passed their driving test in 2018, figures show

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 09:07 AM
By Digital Desk staff

New figures show the majority of car drivers across the country failed their test between January and October.

Only 49% of people who took their test passed - compared to 51% who failed.

Kilrush in Co. Clare had the lowest pass rate of just 34%.

That's followed by Kilkenny on 37% and Raheny in Dublin on 38%.

All four test centres in the capital had some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Those with the highest pass rates are mainly based in the north and west.

Clifden in Galway comes out on top with 77% of people getting a pass.

Newcastle West in Limerick is next on 62% with Donegal on 61%.


KEYWORDS

Driving TestLicence

