NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Less than half of Gardaí have signed up to code of ethics

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Less than half of Gardaí have signed up to the force’s code of ethics, the Garda Comissioner has confirmed.

The code of ethics was written by the Policing Authority for the organisation over two years ago, after a number of major scandals and an audit of the culture within the force flagged serious concerns.

The code sets out nine standards of conduct and commitments for every rank and grade – including civilians, reserve Gardai and sworn members.

Members are expected to sign up to uphold the law, behave with honesty and integrity, respect, privacy, transparency and speak up when they see wrongdoing.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told a public meeting with the Policing Authority board on Thursday that 48% of the 12,000 gardaí who have received training on the code of ethics had not yet signed the code.

“I’ve made it clear it’s entirely unacceptable,” Mr Harris told the meeting.

“Whatever concerns there might have been in the initial implementation have long been dealt with, and we have provided training and necessary intervention.

“If you want to progress anywhere in the organisation, you have to sign up to the code of ethics.

“It is disappointing, but I have written already, we’ve done a video, and I would look to associations for leadership as well, they too have a responsibility.”

Mr Harris said the lack of uptake was at odds with what he has observed in many stations, but he looks to the PwC audit for the reasons behind the lack of uptake.

The force had undergone a number of scandals in previous years including false breath test figures, missing homicide data, issues with the finances at Templemore training college and the Disclosures Tribunal regarding the treatment of whistleblowers.

READ MORE

'Breathtaking conflict of interest': Anger as PwC 'paid twice for the same job'

Mr Harris says it is clear that this had an effect on rank and file officers’ trust in the senior administration.

“People didn’t really identify with the larger organisation, they viewed it with some suspicion,” he said.

“I think it’s against that backdrop and that period in which the Gardaí had been through contentious issues and coverage in the media, that loosened the connection between people and the larger organisation.

“The challenge is trying to break that, and have people identify a little less with their close colleagues and more with what the organisation is trying to do.

The cynicism that saps away enthusiasm is a concern, people have various reasons for not signing, and we’ve tried to address those, with some success.

“I’d be concerned about the manner in which any probationer Gardaí is mentored when they’re first sent out, and wary of that cynicism they could be exposed to.

“Those are important years in formulating an individual’s career.

“When I go out to stations mostly unannounced, I’m always taken by the quality of people,” Mr Harris added.

“I can’t understand how 50% of these people haven’t signed the code of ethics.

“More analysis may help, but it does hit oddly with my own personal experience with the people.”

Mr Harris, the former deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), took up the Garda top job in September 2018.

He was appointed in hopes of overhauling the force after An Garda Síochána had come under intense scrutiny in the years previous, and was labelled as in dire need of reform.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Brexit with a side of chips: The go-to takeaways for our politicians

More on this topic

Mother of murder victim when told her son's killer had been found guilty: ‘A stone has been lifted off my heart’

Man, 30s, arrested in connection with Strokestown investigation

24% more drivers caught holding mobile phones

'Not acceptable' that almost one-third of gardaí have not signed ethics code, says Harris

KEYWORDS

Code of EthicsGarda ComissionerGarda Commissioner Drew HarrisGarda SíochánaGardaiHarrisPolice Service of Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Public encouraged to recycle Easter egg packaging

Girl who used karate skills to fight off attacker is 'reliving the attack every minute'

Fota announces birth of endangered lion cubs

Ambulance union backs plans to increase strike action


Lifestyle

How to dine with four Michelin star chefs in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »