Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that British prime minister Boris Johnson's push for a hard Brexit is a “risk” for Ireland as he also expressed doubt about an EU-UK trade deal being done next year.

Mr Varadkar said a top priority for the government next year was steering Ireland through the next phase of Brexit, including talks over such a trade deal.

Mr Johnson wants what is being called a 'bare bones' Brexit which is likely to go ahead at the end of January. But the returned Conservative-led government is stripping out key issues from the Brexit withdrawal agreement, including provisions on workers rights and alignment with EU regulations.

The new Bill for the divorce deal has also removed any extension to the post-Brexit transition period. EU leaders have already expressed concerns about the fresh push for a quick Brexit as well as Mr Johnson's desire to move away from EU trade rules. Mr Varadkar echoed this, saying:

I am still concerned about Brexit. We know what we have achieved in the Withdrawal Agreement to date: no hard border, common travel area protected, citizens’ rights protected. But we also know that the whole question of trade is still open.

“The harder approach being taken by Prime Minister Johnson is a risk to us and that is evident. At the same time what he has said is that he wants to have exactly what we want which is quota free, tariff free access to each other’s markets with the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks."

British MPs backed the end-of-January Brexit date yesterday. Efforts will now turn to talks on a future EU-UK trade deal, with new fears of a no-deal Brexit. Mr Varadkar added:

“So we are going to need to work very closely on this one, it is going to be a really big file for 2020.

"What he [Mr Johnson] has said is that he doesn’t want there to be alignment. However there are different ways of achieving things than alignment. There is also equivalence and there is also the possibility of a common minimum floor of standards . That is the kind of thing that we are going to have to work on. But it is going to be a tall order to get that agreed and ratified by the end of 2020.”