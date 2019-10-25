News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leo Varadkar 'would like to see a united Ireland' but only with majority consent in the North

Leo Varadkar 'would like to see a united Ireland' but only with majority consent in the North
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:41 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would like to see a united Ireland in his lifetime.

Mr Varadkar was taking part in a phone-in show on radio station Today FM where listeners “could ask him anything”.

Asked if he would like to see a united Ireland, he said: “I would, but only in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement so that’s only with the consent of the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

“That’s really important stuff and nobody should be forced into anything they don’t want.

“And also, I think, if we ever get to that point, we need to make sure that unionists in Northern Ireland and British people in Northern Ireland feel that a united Ireland is a warm place for them."

“We don’t want to have a repeat of what happened 100 years ago when a minority were left behind.”

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned that loyalists in Northern Ireland will “not tolerate an economic united Ireland”.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said on Tuesday that Brexit means the British and Irish Government needs to begin preparing for holding a border poll. Ms O’Neill said the poll could take place within five years.

Asked how he feels about the current Brexit impasse, Mr Varadkar said Britain leaving the EU is only stage one of the process, and compared the proceedings to a divorce.

“There is the sense that we will get a deal. They will ratify it and they will leave the European Union, but then the next thing starts, which is negotiating a new relationship,” he said.

READ MORE

Central Mental Hospital 'has only two beds for every 100,000 people in Ireland'

“What we’re doing at the moment is a kind of divorce. Members are deciding, making sure that the kids are looked after, deciding the financial settlement that type of thing.

“The next step then is, how do we get on with each other after divorce because we’re still going to need to have a friendship of some sort.

“So, it just moves on to the next phase, but the most important thing in the first phase was just to protect those really important things like making sure there wasn’t the border between North and South and people’s rights are protected and that people can still travel freely between Britain and Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar said he has a good relationship with Mr Johnson.

The pair had a “private one-on-one meeting” in Cheshire, England, earlier this month in a last-ditch effort to break the Brexit deadlock.

Mr Varadkar said: “He is the guy you see, like he is personable, he’s intelligent, he’s witty – he is very normal.

“You can talk to him about stuff, you know. Some politicians are really hard to talk to. He’s a little bit eccentric, a little bit alternative.”

More on this topic

Justice Minister admits voting for colleague in Dáil; Chambers apologises for 'genuine error'Justice Minister admits voting for colleague in Dáil; Chambers apologises for 'genuine error'

Fianna Fáil TDs accused of ‘premeditated assault’ on democratic processFianna Fáil TDs accused of ‘premeditated assault’ on democratic process

Martin suspends frontbench duo - Kettle is calling the pot blackMartin suspends frontbench duo - Kettle is calling the pot black

Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins step down from FF front bench over voting controversyTimmy Dooley and Niall Collins step down from FF front bench over voting controversy


Irelandborder pollUnited IrelandNorthern IrelandpoliticsTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

On a recent trip to Northern Ireland, I was blown away by the explosion of artisan food and drink producers.Darina Allen: A Trip to Northern Ireland

This is one of those issues where some children seem to be moresusceptible than others.Natural Health: My baby has cradle cap; elderly mum struggling with urinary continence

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »