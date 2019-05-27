Leo Varadkar will met Maria Bailey to discuss controversial dropped personal injuries claim

The Taoiseach says he will be meeting with Maria Bailey next week to discuss the swing claim controversy.

The Fine Gael TD dropped a personal injuries claim over the weekend after she allegedly fell off a swing at a Dublin hotel.

The controversy has overshadowed her party's local and European election campaigns.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to hear her side of the story.

"She's somebody who's a TD, who's elected by our constituents but obviously I'll need to meet her next week and discuss with her the recent controversy," he said.

"Haven't had a chance to do that yet so I'd like to hear her side of the story rushing to any judgments."