Leo Varadkar will met Maria Bailey to discuss controversial dropped personal injuries claim

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 08:05 AM

The Taoiseach says he will be meeting with Maria Bailey next week to discuss the swing claim controversy.

The Fine Gael TD dropped a personal injuries claim over the weekend after she allegedly fell off a swing at a Dublin hotel.

The controversy has overshadowed her party's local and European election campaigns.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to hear her side of the story.

"She's somebody who's a TD, who's elected by our constituents but obviously I'll need to meet her next week and discuss with her the recent controversy," he said.

"Haven't had a chance to do that yet so I'd like to hear her side of the story rushing to any judgments."

Elections 2019: Counting to resume in local and European elections

