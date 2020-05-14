Leo Varadkar: Virus 'a fire in retreat' - but we may see more setbacks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he is "increasingly confident" that Ireland can enter Phase One of the roadmap to reopening the economy on Monday.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Varadkar said that it must not be taken for granted that Ireland can move through the five phases of the document, which was launched three weeks ago, and that we may see setbacks along the way.

The Taoiseach said that the Covid-19 virus was "a fire in retreat" but said that it was vital that we as a country "quench every spark".

He said that Ireland must become comfortable with the "new normal" of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and staying home when sick.

He said that no amount of face coverings or perspex screens was a substitute for those.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today and advise cabinet as to whether it feels Ireland is in a position to roll out the first phase of restriction easing, which would include the opening of garden centres, the resumption of outdoor employment and allowing up to four people who don't live together to meet outdoors at a distance of two metres.