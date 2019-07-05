News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leo Varadkar urged to retract ‘sinning priest’ remark

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin speaking to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a plenary meeting in Dublin Castle yesterday. Asked about the ongoing furore over his comments about Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, whom he compared to a sinning priest, Mr Varadkar said he has ‘great respect’ for people of faith. Picture: Sam Boal
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 06:20 AM

- additional reporting from Daniel McConnell

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has rejected the Taoiseach’s claim that the Dáil debate during which Leo Varadkar compared him to a sinning priest was “bitter and “personal”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin demanded that Mr Varadkar come before the Dáil to retract the remarks.

The Taoiseach was forced to apologise for the comments yesterday after being criticised by senior members of the Catholic Church as well as senators and TDs.

Mr Martin has taken issue with Mr Varadkar’s explanation that the comments had been made in the heat of a debate, adding that the comparison was “nasty enough”.

“I take issue with him saying it was in the heat of the debate,” Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner. 

“My tone was reasonable. Taoiseach’s Questions is usually low key, it was a low-key exchange, there was no shouting or roaring. I was just endeavouring to get the lowdown on Dunkettle and other projects in the Nat-ional Development Plan.”

Mr Varadkar yesterday admitted he had offended a lot of people.

“Look it, I said something in the heat of a debate in the Dáil,” he said. “It was a rather bitter and personal debate on both sides.

“But in doing so, I offended a lot of people who I never intended to offend.

“I am sorry for that, I withdraw the remarks and I do apologise.”

When asked what he meant by the remarks, he said: “I was talking about the sin of hypocrisy, but I am not here to explain, I am here to apologise.”

He insisted, at a forum of religious leaders, that he has “great respect” for people of faith.

Mr Martin said the comments reflect more on Mr Varadkar than anything else.

Earlier in the day, the Taoiseach had been called on to apologise for what were described as “utterly revolting” and “scurrilous” comments in the Dáil.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher suggested Mr Varadkar come before the Dáil next week to address the matter after a number of TDs asked that the remarks be withdrawn.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan described the Taoiseach’s comments, made in the Dáil chamber on Wednesday, as “very hurtful”.

He said that bringing in the Church “out of the blue” when speaking about the Fianna Fáil leader was “unprovoked”.

In the Dáil, Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler said Mr Varadkar had “denigrated the entire Catholic Church” with his remarks. Independent TD Mattie McGrath said the statement had been “utterly revolting” and “outrageous” and called on Mr Varadkar to come before the House to apologise.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach would not confirm last night whether Mr Varadkar would retract the comments in the Dáil next week.

Mr Varadkar had made the comment in response to Mr Martin raising issues in the Dáil regarding a number of public projects, including Cork’s Dunkettle Interchange and the National Children’s Hospital.

He said: “I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet as is evidenced by his name-calling today, he is very capable of being partisan and personalised himself.

“He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us how to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.”

