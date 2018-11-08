Leo Varadkar under fire for ‘cancel nurses’ Christmas leave’ call

Demands by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for frontline health staff not to take holidays over Christmas have been sharply criticised in the Dáil.

For a second day, the pending winter trolley crisis dominated Leaders’ Questions, with both Sinn Féin and the Labour Party pressing the Government on comments made by Mr Varadkar on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar was criticised after he called on hospital consultants and nurses to cancel Christmas leave to stave off pending chaos in hospital emergency departments.

He suggested that drastic measures were needed as the HSE’s winter plan “does not work”.

In the Dáil, Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane both criticised Mr Varadkar.

“After 39 years, the Taoiseach made the startling discovery yesterday that Christmas comes every December,” said Mr Howlin. “There may indeed be scope to change rostering at Christmas time, but the Taoiseach should not blame hospital staff, as he did.”

Mr Cullinane said: “Yesterday, the Taoiseach let the mask slip again with his latest attack on nurses and doctors in what was a vindictive attempt to shift the blame for hospital overcrowding away from him and his track record as Minister for Health, from the performance of the current Minister for Health and this Government.

He attempted to put the blame for hospital overcrowding on the shoulders of frontline staff in our hospitals — nurses and doctors.

“To be clear with the minister and the Government, nurses’ and doctors’ leave is not the problem. It does not contribute to the problem of patients languishing on trolleys and hospital overcrowding.”

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, taking Leaders’ Questions in place of the Taoiseach, said Mr Varadkar’s comments are clear evidence that the Government’s priority is to “make sure that we deal with patients in an effective, humanitarian way”.

“The Taoiseach’s comments are a clear recognition that frontline staff, doctors and nurses, and indeed the supporting ancillary staff in laboratories etc are critical to resolving this issue and, far from denigrating them, the challenge the Taoiseach posed was to Health Service Executive, HSE, management,” said Mr Creed.

Mr Howlin also sought to highlight the issue of home care packages not being processed by hospitals because of bureaucratic issues within hospitals.

“I am aware of several cases where people cannot access a home care package because the budget has apparently run out,” he said. “They are told to reapply in January. That is ludicrous.

“In the budget of €17bn just allocated by this House to the Department of Health, we know the money will be there in January. It is purely an administrative decision not to issue home care packages now.”

In response, Mr Creed said that, in Budget 2019, the Government provided a fund of €10m for spending in the latter end of this year, to facilitate appropriate discharge through an appropriate care setting of people who are currently in an acute hospital bed but who are deemed to be no longer in need of that level of care.

“We are taking steps to improve capacity in the health service,” he said.

Mr Howlin said such a figure “is not enough. Why would the Government spend more on acute beds?”