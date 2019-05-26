NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Leo Varadkar to meet Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dublin

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 08:44 AM

Nicola Sturgeon will discuss business and cultural links between Ireland and Scotland on a visit to Dublin to promote trade.

Scotland’s First Minister will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the visit tomorrow and host a round-table meeting with investors at Irish Employers and Business Confederation (IBEC).

She will stress the importance of the Irish export market to Scotland.

Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon and Leo Varadkar at a previous meeting in Dublin (Tom Honan/PA)

The SNP leader will also visit a school project using poetry to connect young people in Dublin and Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The First Minister will say: “Scotland is an outward-looking, welcoming, European nation that greatly values the friendship and progressive values it shares with Ireland, and we are determined that relationship will go from strength to strength.

“The relationship with Ireland is of vital importance to Scotland.

“As our fifth largest export market, business and cultural links between Scotland and Ireland are very important.

“Whatever happens with Brexit, we will not allow it to damage our relationship with our closest partners and friends, and we will continue to encourage trade, inward investment and international cultural collaboration.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

MP accused of bullying is massive asset to SNP, Nicola Sturgeon says

In Pictures: Thousands take to the streets to call for Scottish independence vote

Scotland will stick with the pound until ‘concerns are not there’, says Sturgeon

Glasgow Airport plane search finds nothing of note after security alert

KEYWORDS

DublinIrelandNicola SturgeonpoliticsScotland

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin's Cork City Council seats under threat from Greens

#Elections2019: Green wave expected to roll in Ireland following European poll

#Elections2019: Aontú looks to top poll in Navan area

Man, 40s, dies while cycling in Co Mayo


Lifestyle

Gardening: Something for everyone at Chelsea Flower Show

Relishing the Riviera: St Tropez still the jet set destination it has always been

Restaurant review: Ristorante Rinuccini - Kilkenny

The Wine List: Will 2019 see the rise of rosé in Ireland?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »