Leo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAP

The Taoiseach told European leaders that Ireland will "settle for nothing less" than a properly funded Common Agricultural Policy.

Leo Varadkar participated in a video conference of heads of state on proposals for an "EU-wide recovery instrument", known as "Next generation EU" to help member states recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

On May 27, the European Commission published a package for economic regeneration.

The total package is €1.85trn; funded through one-off borrowing from the financial markets as an exceptional measure to the unprecedented circumstance the continent has faced.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil on Wednesday, that he had made it clear to European heads of state last Friday, that Ireland will not accept anything that does not protect Ireland's agricultural sector post-Covid.

"We welcome the broad thrust of proposals, and the government support for an EU response to demonstrate solidarity with most affected by the pandemic," Mr Varadkar said.

"I also emphasised the scale and the impact of the crisis has had on Ireland, on our economy, unemployment levels, and the need for this to be properly reflected in the assessment of needs, and the related allocation key for any new funds."

The Taoiseach added that he reiterated that although Ireland is open to contributing more to the new budget, but only if this protects Ireland's "vital interests" the Common Agricultural Policy.

"Now, as the country seeks to recover from an unprecedented, and sudden shock to the system, everyone in the house will agree CAP is an important long-standing and well-functioning policy and vital support to our rural communities, rural economy and farm families.

"Despite the increased allocation for Rural Development, under the recovery proposal, and the increased allocation in the CAP and revised Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union (MFF).

"I said that was what was now on the table was not acceptable to Ireland, and does not yet meet the test of ensuring adequate funding into the future.

"Our farmers are experiencing considerable difficulties with exports and prices collapsing as a result of COVID Global disruption to trade routes Brexit and increased competition from third countries.

"A strong and properly funded CAP as needed to achieve this, and we can settle for nothing less."

The video conference opened with a presentation by the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli who expressed the European Parliament's support for "an ambitious recovery", and were also briefed by President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde who provided an overview of the economic situation the European Union.

"Her assessment was stark," Mr Varadkar said.

"The damage caused by the Covid crisis to the European economy has been considerable, and will be lasting her assessment is that it will take until late 2022 for the European economy to recover to pre-crisis levels.

"She predicted that the worst effects in our labour markets may yet be to come and are likely to affect young people, and those in the private sector disproportionately."