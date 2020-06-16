Leo Varadkar seeks rural indepedent support for new government

Leo Varadkar has restated his commitment to rural Ireland as his party eyes the support of Independents to bolster the next government.

Independent TD Marian Harkin had previously stated she was cautious on supporting the draft programme, and that fairer regional development was "the absolute bottom line" for her and others.

The negotiating parties have reached out to independent TDs in previous weeks, with the offer of supporting an administration from the outside, with no ministerial posts or committee chairs offered.

Mr Varadkar has repeatedly stated that he would like to see over 90 TDs supporting the government, which currently has 84 with the two civil war parties and the Greens.

Ms Harkin and her Independent Group - including Michael Fitzmaurice and Micheal McNamara - expect to be briefed on the programme for government by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens later this week.

Mr Varadkar disputed that there had not been sufficient dedication to rural Ireland today.

"There's lots in this programme for Ireland," he said.

"If you think about the rural economy in the future. It's really going to be based on four things, tourism, which we need to get going again, sustainable commercial agriculture, renewable energy, for example, wind - particularly offshore wind, and also people working from home.

" The National Broadband Plan, far from being scrapped is being committed to and will be accelerated.

"We're also going to see a REPs to programme for farmers worth about 1.5 billion over the next 10 years, and continue to invest in our roads, roughly a third of the new transport budget should be ring-fenced for roads.

"It's our job now to turn those words into actions.

"We look forward to discussing whether some of them are willing to support the government on the programme for government, because we would like to get that figure of 84 people supporting the government, a little bit higher may be closer to 90 which gives us the security I think that will help us ensure that the government and go to full term."

Mr Varadkar's own Agriculture Minister Michael Creed had voiced concerns in cabinet on the same issue, noting that he had concerns over the rural aspects of the document.

Mr Varadkar said he does not "seek to convince everyone".

"What I will seek, and what I'm doing and spending most of my time on, in the next couple of days, is to seek to convince a clear majority of my party to agree. "Being democrats I'm sure that if a clear majority or even a small majority, simple majority, of the party agrees on the programme for government, everyone in the party will then go along with that decision."

The nine-person Regional Independent Group, chaired by Denis Naughten has already stated their intent to support the government.