News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leo Varadkar says controversial printer costs are matter for Oireachtas commission

Leo Varadkar says controversial printer costs are matter for Oireachtas commission
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Leo Varadkar has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the Dáil printer and its associated costs.

It comes after a report found that the total cost of the printer, including its installation fee, came to almost €1.8m.

Members of the Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) called for further accountability over the fiasco during a meeting on Thursday morning.

The report, which was compiled by the clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan, detailed the costs, which showed that that the cost of the printer, including VAT, was €1.369m.

It emerged at the weekend that Oireachtas staff spent €808,000 on the printer, which includeed structural costs.

However, when the printer was delivered in December last year, staff discovered it was too big and could not fit in the space.

It was put into storage until September this year.

It is understood that the machine has not yet been used as staff say they need training to use it.

Speaking in Dublin today, Mr Varadkar said it was a matter for the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission.

“I do want to be abundantly clear on this, I think sometimes people often lump everything in the public service all together as if it’s all controlled by the government, that’s not the case,” he said.

“This is a matter for the Oireachtas, the government doesn’t control the Oireachtas.

“It’s really going to be matter for the Ceann Comhairle, and the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission to resolve this, not the government. This isn’t isn’t our business, actually.”

Mr Varadkar stressed that the costs associated with the printer are public funds which are not controlled by government.

“This is not a government department,” he added. “This is not a State agency. These are Houses of the Oireachtas, they're controlled separately from government.

“It is up to the Ceann Comhairle and the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission to account for that, and the opposition parties make up a majority of that commission.”

More on this topic

'People are entitled to look for a head', PAC hears as printer costs hit €1.8m'People are entitled to look for a head', PAC hears as printer costs hit €1.8m

PAC to discuss printer controversy today PAC to discuss printer controversy today


Dail printerLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Dáil printer

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

My family tells me I have bad breath. What would you suggest?Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »