Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

Leo Varadkar has reiterated his willingness to work with Fianna Fáil to form a government despite a rebuff from Micheál Martin.

Today Mr Varadkar was asked whether he still maintains a view first expressed in the Leader’s Debate on Wednesday that he would lead Fine Gael into coalition with Fianna Fáil.

Leo Varadkar with local candidate Emer Currie with members of a ukelele class. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“What I said was that my preference was that Fine Gael would lead the next government and do so with parties we came together with before like Labour and the independents or parties we haven’t like the Greens.

“But if the number fall a certain way and the only way to create a stable government is for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to come together I think that would be the responsible thing to do for the country.”

He said he wouldn’t facilitate a confidence and supply arrangement for Fianna Fáil if his party won a greater number of seats.

“If Fine Gael is the largest party we are not going to facilitate a situation where we put parties that come second, third or fourth into government but we are willing to co-operate with Fianna Fáil."

Earlier Fianna Fáil leader Mr Martin ruled out a grand coalition with Fine Gael: “People want a new government, they want a change of government and that involves Fine Gael out of government."

He said Fine Gael was “demonising Fianna Fáil as the worst possible incarnation”. Such an attitude didn’t make sense with a proposal to form a possible government.

Mr Varadkar was also asked whether he had taken any more drugs than those admitted to in a Hot Press interview 10 years ago. The issue arose after the question about drug taking at the leader’s debate appeared to surprise the Taoiseach.

In the Hot Press interview, Mr Varadkar said he had taken cannabis as a student. Today he said he wasn’t going to say anything more about the issue as he was the Taoiseach and could be considered a role model. Later, when the question was repeated he said: “The answer is no but I don’t want to say any more about it.”

Leo Varadkar set out how Fine Gael is prioritising Online Safety in Castleknock Community College, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock. Picture: RollingNews.ie

He was attending an event in his Dublin West constituency with Communications Minister Richard Bruton to launch Fine Gael’s policy on online safety.

The party has pledged to appoint a digital safety commissioner as part of a new media commission which will replace the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

“We will also overhaul the way in which we tackle online harassment and a range of other offences – the use of social media and messaging apps has presented a unique challenge and Fine Gael will ensure our laws are modernised to meet this challenge,” he said.

Mr Bruton said that his party would reform the criminal law and prioritise the enactment of a new law to tackle harassment and harmful communication such as revenge pornography and the taking of disturbing images without consent.