Leo Varadkar: Next 11 days 'crucial' in Covid-19 battle

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he hopes to "use the power of persuasion" to ensure people stay home until May 5, but said there is a "direct connection" between that and the easing of restrictions.

The Taoiseach was speaking at the launch of In This Together, a wellbeing initiative from the government which urges people to stay active, stay connected and look after their mental wellbeing during the crisis.

Mr Varadkar said that he "knows this is hard" and said that the programme is the "next step in our great national effort".

Asked if there was a "next step" in powers being used to force people to stay home, the Taoiseach said that the gardaí had been given powers to deal with people who ignore the guidelines, but he hoped that the message was getting across to the majority of people.

Mr Varadkar said that there was some possibility of restrictions being eased on May 5, but this was contingent on the suppression of the virus in the community.

"One of the big fears we have is what we call anticipatory behaviour. You'll note that before we announced the restrictions, people cocooned, shops closed, gyms closed. The reverse can happen with the easing of restrictions - people can increase their social contact in anticipation of the easing.

But the next 11 days are going to be crucial.

Mr Varadkar added that an announcement on the easing or continuation of restrictions would be made "before May 5".

Health Minister Simon Harris said that it was important to note change in language from "social distancing" to "physical distancing", but that "now is not the time to take the foot off the pedal".

Mr Harris said that "people have been incredible" in terms of their adherence to to guidelines, but said some people had become "fatigued".

"But we're asking you to stay home this weekend. We're asking people to think of vulnerable people - older people and sicker people. You're not stuck at home, you're safe at home. The alternative is much worse - lives are being saved."

