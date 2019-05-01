NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Leo Varadkar: I don’t know what the absolute truth is over Waterford hospital claims

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 07:49 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied calling consultants at the centre of claims about inadequate mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford liars.

But he said he did not know whether the claims made by consultant pathologists at the hospital were “true, untrue or exaggerated”.

It came after the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said it had been alarmed by the Government’s response to a number of consultants raising their concerns.

The organisation said it is disappointing the Government had decided to question the validity of the consultants’ concerns rather than tackling the issue in a timely manner.

It emerged last week that four consultant pathologists at the hospital wrote to the Health Service Executive last year stating the pressing need to have inadequate facilities at the hospital mortuary addressed.

READ MORE

Taoiseach rejects calls to sack Eoghan Murphy over homelessness crisis

In the letter, the consultants said bodies had been left to decompose in the corridors and that had led to closed-coffin funerals.

Sinn Fein has called for an independent investigation into the mortuary and post-mortem examination services at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said there is no evidence to back up the consultants’ claims that bodies were left decomposing on hospital trolleys.

Asked on Wednesday whether he believes the consultants were lying, Mr Varadkar said: “What I said was a statement of fact. There is a dispute about what the true facts are. The claim in the letter is that most deceased people were on trolleys and decomposing – that is what was claimed.

“It seems now that the picture may be a little bit more different to that and the hospital group has said there isn’t any evidence to support that claim.

“I don’t know what the absolute truth is, whether it’s true, untrue or exaggerated.”

The response in recent days from health service management and the Government is disappointing as it has not focused on the risks and concerns highlighted by the consultant pathologists.

He said the only way to ensure the truth is through further investigation, which he said is now being considered by the Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA).

Mr Varadkar made the comments following a Cabinet meeting at Cork’s City Hall.

Dr Donal O’Hanlon, IHCA president, said the organisation “fully supports” the consultants and that it is clear they had, in the public interest, highlighted genuine issues and risks associated with the insufficiency of mortuary services.

He added: “The response in recent days from health service management and the Government is disappointing as it has not focused on the risks and concerns highlighted by the consultant pathologists.

He said a culture change is needed that encourages consultants to disclose their concerns about health service delivery risks.

“Otherwise the quality and safety of patient care is at risk,” he said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Sergeant tells court he saw ‘look’ between accused boys when asked where they last saw Ana Kriegel

More on this topic

Hospital group investigating after patient notes found 'outside the grounds of the hospital'

New blood tests to detect brain cancer could be in hospitals within three years

523 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Six easy ways to boost your memory

KEYWORDS

healthLeo VaradkarMortuary servicesUniversity Hospital Waterford

More in this Section

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

Butcher bear-hug delays bag thief

Man dies in Carlow car crash

Gardaí investigating incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Lorna Moore

Wish List: Eight top buys of the week

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »