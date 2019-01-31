Leo Varadkar ‘disappointed’ at Theresa May U-turn

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed his “disappointment” at the decision of UK prime minister Theresa May to renege on the Irish backstop in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

He was speaking amid palpable anger among Irish ministers at Ms May’s U-turn and also the ongoing “gameplaying” by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the Brexit issue.

Speaking at a private meeting of Fine Gael TDs and senators, Mr Varadkar insisted there would be no movement away from the backstop by the Government or the European Union.

He informed his colleagues of the details of a phone call with Ms May earlier yesterday and said he was “stern” in holding the party line that there can be no re-opening of the withdrawal agreement, which was concluded between the EU and the UK in December.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesman also described as “nonsense and ridiculous” accusations by former UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab that the Taoiseach leaked the contents of a meeting Mr Raab had with Simon Coveney.

Speaking to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee yesterday, Mr Raab said this information was leaked by “the Taoiseach directly”.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said there is no basis to this allegation.

Mr Raab also accused the Taoiseach of giving out “inaccurate” information about his Brexit proposals following his meeting with Mr Coveney last October.

The Telegraph and Financial Times reported Mr Raab had insisted Britain has the right to pull out of the Irish backstop after three months.

Do you believe the #EU will stand firm on the Irish #backstop? #Brexit— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) January 30, 2019

Mr Raab said yesterday: “The conversation I had with him (Mr Coveney) was leaked to the media in terms which were not factually accurate, in terms of the proposal that I had put forward, privately and confidentially at his request.

“It was leaked in an inaccurate and misrepresenting way by the Taoiseach directly,” said Mr Raab.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament: “The withdrawal agreement remains the best and only deal possible.”

“The debate and votes in the House of Commons yesterday do not change that. The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated.”