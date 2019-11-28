News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leo Varadkar defends absentee TD Dara Murphy

Leo Varadkar defends absentee TD Dara Murphy
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 04:53 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended Dáil absentee TD Dara Murphy but said he has not discussed the deputy's expected resignation with him.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this week that the former EU Affairs Minister is expected to announce his resignation as a TD for Cork North Central soon to take up a new position in the EU.

However, the timing of his departure as a TD comes with four by-elections taking place tomorrow, including in Mr Murphy's own constituency, and ahead of a fresh Dáil motion of confidence against a government member next week.

Mr Varadkar defended the Fine Gael TD: “I think the timing of his resignation is a matter for him, not for me. I haven't discussed that with him. He's been very busy over the past two years, not just as a TD representing his constituency locally. He has been present for key [Dáil] votes. But his main job has been a European job in the past two years and he has done that extremely [well].”

Mr Murphy has been employed with the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels since 2017 - in addition to his duties as a TD.

He is expected to resign before Christmas and has already confirmed he would not be standing in the next general election. Mr Murphy has one of the lowest attendance records in Leinster House. Despite this, he receives a full annual €96,000 salary.

It is thought that Mr Murphy has got a new job in the cabinet of the incoming European Commissioner for Innovation, Mariya Gabriel.

But his departure before next year's expected general election is another headache for the Fine Gael-led government, which in recent weeks has been fighting to win an extra seat in Mr Murphy's Cork constituency.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar says controversial printer costs are matter for Oireachtas commission

More on this topic

'This will be fully investigated' - Tánaiste wants answers as €236k spent to make room for unused printer'This will be fully investigated' - Tánaiste wants answers as €236k spent to make room for unused printer

Varadkar backs Verona Murphy as he plans to canvass in WexfordVaradkar backs Verona Murphy as he plans to canvass in Wexford

Road Haulage Association defends Verona Murphy as someone who 'strives to avoid division'Road Haulage Association defends Verona Murphy as someone who 'strives to avoid division'

Fine Gael confirm they do not have a standard vetting system for candidatesFine Gael confirm they do not have a standard vetting system for candidates


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »