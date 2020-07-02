Leo Varadkar criticises Michelle O'Neill's 'photo-op' amid Covid risks

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Sinn Féin TDs and leaders for turning up at a “photo op” at a funeral despite Covid-19 concerns and social distancing rules.

While Mr Varadkar said he did not want to weigh into the row over Sinn Féin politicians and officials who attended Republican Bobby Storey's funeral in west Belfast among the 1,800 strong crowd, he called their attendance at the ceremony a "photo-op".

The Fine Gael leader contrasted that move with newly appointed Taoiseach Micheál Martin being unable to have his Cork family at his side when he was elected government leader in the Dáil in recent days.

Speaking at a business launch in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it's important that politicians try to lead by example, that we follow the rules, regulations that we may make and expect other people to make.

I don't want to comment on a funeral because ultimately it was a funeral, we need to respect that.

"But I do think there was a huge contrast that we saw last Saturday where Taoiseach Micheál Martin became Taoiseach and his family could not travel from Cork to be with him.

"In contrast, Michelle O'Neill [Sinn Féin's leader in the North] turns up at a photo-op.

"It does show a different attitude to public health. Sinn Féin is different to other parties, not in a good way.”

The remarks come amid calls for Sinn Féin to stay away from the Dáil and Leinster House for two weeks, in order to self isolate after attending the packed funeral ceremony in Belfast on Tuesday.