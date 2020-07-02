News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Leo Varadkar criticises Michelle O'Neill's 'photo-op' amid Covid risks

Leo Varadkar criticises Michelle O'Neill's 'photo-op' amid Covid risks
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called the attendance of Sinn Féin politicians at Bobby Storey's funeral a "photo op". Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 01:20 PM

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Sinn Féin TDs and leaders for turning up at a “photo op” at a funeral despite Covid-19 concerns and social distancing rules.

While Mr Varadkar said he did not want to weigh into the row over Sinn Féin politicians and officials who attended Republican Bobby Storey's funeral in west Belfast among the 1,800 strong crowd, he called their attendance at the ceremony a "photo-op".

The Fine Gael leader contrasted that move with newly appointed Taoiseach Micheál Martin being unable to have his Cork family at his side when he was elected government leader in the Dáil in recent days.

Speaking at a business launch in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it's important that politicians try to lead by example, that we follow the rules, regulations that we may make and expect other people to make.

I don't want to comment on a funeral because ultimately it was a funeral, we need to respect that.

"But I do think there was a huge contrast that we saw last Saturday where Taoiseach Micheál Martin became Taoiseach and his family could not travel from Cork to be with him.

"In contrast, Michelle O'Neill [Sinn Féin's leader in the North] turns up at a photo-op.

"It does show a different attitude to public health. Sinn Féin is different to other parties, not in a good way.” 

The remarks come amid calls for Sinn Féin to stay away from the Dáil and Leinster House for two weeks, in order to self isolate after attending the packed funeral ceremony in Belfast on Tuesday.

READ MORE

DUP calls for Michelle O’Neill to step aside over funeral attendance

More on this topic

Nicola Sturgeon ‘modelling herself on Trump’ with border comments – Rees-MoggNicola Sturgeon ‘modelling herself on Trump’ with border comments – Rees-Mogg

People claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment must confirm they remain eligiblePeople claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment must confirm they remain eligible

Researchers developing rapid saliva-based coronavirus testResearchers developing rapid saliva-based coronavirus test

Politicians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo VaradkarPoliticians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo Varadkar

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up