Leo Varadkar branded ‘delusional’ as he defends Eoghan Murphy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin councillors all over the country of opposing the construction of social housing as he defended the Government and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Mr Varadkar faced criticism during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil yesterday, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at one stage claiming the Taoiseach was “delusional” over the housing crisis.

Mr Varadkar insisted that more than 20,000 units would be built by the end of this year, and attacked opposition parties for moving a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy.

Ms McDonald said there is less council building this year and not a single affordable property constructed. A generation would now miss out on having their own home and homelessness had reached unprecedented levels, she told the Dáil.

The debate came ahead of a motion of no confidence against Mr Murphy last night, which Sinn Féin said was needed as he had failed in his role.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said that, while in government, Fine Gael had spent four years rescuing the country and that Sinn Féin had opposed its measures “every step of the way”.

Sinn Féin’s motion against Mr Murphy was “pure politics”, he said, and would not result in the construction of one new home.

The attack was “cynical politics”, said Mr Varadkar, claiming that Sinn Féin councillors “all over the country” had voted down council housing plans. This was later rejected by the party, who claimed Fine Gael councillors had in fact done so.

Mr Varadkar said 14,000 new homes were built last year, a 50% increase on the year before. He insisted a target of more than 20,000 would be met this year.

Any person or party suggesting they could speed up construction was engaging “in dishonesty”, he argued.

Ms McDonald fired back: “I can only surmise that the Taoiseach is delusional.

It is the only conclusion I can arrive at.

He seems to believe that everything is OK and that he is on track despite the facts. It is not opinion or speculation but a fact that homelessness has risen and that house prices and rents are out of control and beyond the reach of even people at work.

“The Taoiseach seems to be entirely immune to the fact that people are now taking to the streets and taking direct action to give voice to the anger and desperation they feel. The Government’s plans are not working. The minister has failed and is failing in his duty.”

FG & FF should be banished from Government for at least a generation due to "disastrous" housing policies according to @TommyBroughanTD pic.twitter.com/8ktvhh1WdP — Ailbhe Conneely (@AilbheConneely) September 25, 2018

The Government’s record on supporting children with special needs also came under attack.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary said 3,800 children with suspected disabilities had not had assessments within the statutory three-month period and that 37,209 children are also waiting for speech and language therapy.

“This is causing huge frustration, anger, and worry for parents and families,” said Mr Calleary.