Lender seeks injunctions after repossessed properties in Louth and Kildare 'illegally' re entered

Mortgage lender has commenced two separate and unrelated High Court actions over the alleged illegal reoccupation of two houses it had previously obtained repossession orders over.

In the first of the actions, Lender Start Mortgages DAC is seeking injunctions against Joseph and Esther Carragher who it claims are trespassing at a property at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk Co Louth.

Start claims that on foot of various orders it obtained at the Circuit Court it took possession of the Carragher's home in late September of this year.

Start says the possession orders were obtained after the couple defaulted on a loan of Eu80,000 taken out in 2006. The court heard that Eu89,000 remains due and owing on the loans.

The couple had moved out of the house, which had been their home, but returned in early October.

A letter signed by them was subsequently sent to Start's solicitors stated that the Carraghers had no intention of leaving the property peaceably.

Start said that steel panels put on the house after it had been repossessed had been removed, and on four separate occasions its agents were attacked when they made attempts to retake the property.

On one occasion a male with a sledgehammer caused extensive damage to a van used by the firm the put up the steel shuttering. Start's agents called the Gardai, and also withdrew from what they said was an unsafe environment.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted Start permission, on an ex-parte basis, to serve injunction proceedings on the Carraghers.

It seeks orders compelling the couple to cease trespassing and vacate the premises, and orders preventing the couple and other people from interfering with or obstructing Start from taking possession of the property.

In a second case that came before the court on Wednesday Start is seeking orders against Patrick Ryan in respect of a premises at Glendale Meadows, Leixlip, in Co Kildare.

Start also secured possession orders in respect of the property after a loan of Eu420,000 it advanced in 2007 went into default.

Start says that Eu654,000 remains due and owing on the loan and the property was repossessed on October 16th last.

Start claims the property has been unlawfully re-entered and in a letter to Start's solciitors Mr Ryan intimates his unwillingness to surrender possession of the property to the lender peaceably.

The court heard that Mr Ryan does not live at the property, but attends there on a weekly basis. The court also heard that a number of persons including a relative of Mr Ryan's currently reside at and are unlawfully occupying the property.

As a result, Start seeks an injunction against Mr Ryan requiring him to give up possession of the property.

Start also seeks orders requiring Mr Ryan and any other person who has knowledge of the injunction to cease trespassing at and not interfere with its attempts to take possession of the property.

Ms Justice Reynolds adjourned the matter to allow documents in the case be served on the defendants and the occupants of the property.

Both cases will return before the court early next month.