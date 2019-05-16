NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Leitrim man, 54, accused of conning five men into transferring €1.765m into accounts he controlled

Illustrative image
By Brion Hoban
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 06:16 PM

A man has gone on trial charged with deceiving five men into transferring approximately €1.765m total into bank accounts he controlled.

A jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Simon Gold (54) represented himself as a highly qualified financier, merchant banker or financial consultant.

Mr Gold with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

In his opening address to the jury, Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said it was the prosecution's case that the accused had represented himself as Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue.

He said that Mr Gold used a false ESB bill to open a bank account for an entity titled Anglo Irish Global Ltd.. He said this entity has no association with the “now defunct” Anglo Irish Bank Ltd which “grabbed the headlines” for some years.

Mr Staines said Mr Gold also admitted to operating the company Elite Bank Group and Irish Nationwide Bank.

Mr Staines said it was the prosecution's case that a very wealthy Danish businessman, who people might describe as “a high net worth individual,” met with a German lawyer and agreed to put €1.6m in two installments into an account they would both have access to with the promise of a return of 25% each month for 12 months.

READ MORE

Business man apologises to court for remarks made about judge in e-mail

Counsel said that “sadly the deal was too good to be true”. He said that €800,000 was transferred into the account of Anglo Irish Global Ltd controlled by Mr Gold and that €673,000 of this was transferred by Mr Gold into other accounts within days of it being lodged.

The account was frozen when a second installment of €800,000 was lodged.

Mr Staines told the jury that it was the prosecution's case that four Irish men were seeking loans of large sums of money. At the time due to the financial crisis banks were not lending large loans, he said.

He said the four men were deceived into transferring what they believed were down payments into bank accounts controlled by Mr Gold in order to secure the loans. None of the loans every came through for the four men.

Counsel said that a quarry business owner, a dairy farmer, and two men involved in the construction sector transferred an approximate total of €75,000 into various accounts.

He said that Mr Gold returned €10,000 to one man, claiming that it was out of his own pocket and that another man had run off with the entire sum of €30,000.

Mr Staines said that documentation submitted by the four men while seeking their loans was discovered on Mr Gold's computer during a search by gardaí of the accused's home.

He said that as it was the prosecution's case that Irish Nationwide Bank is not an actual bank and that what purported to be bank drafts from Irish Nationwide Bank which were found on the accused's computer were in fact false instruments.

Mr Staines said that the prosecution alleges that while purchasing a computer from Harvey Norman, Mr Gold used a false driving licence in the name of Niall O'Donoghue. He said the prosecution alleges Mr Gold dishonestly operated that computer with intention of making a gain.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.

READ MORE

Gardaí detained as part of corruption probe have period of detention extended

More on this topic

Business man apologises to court for remarks made about judge in e-mail

Two teachers launch court challenge against decision to move them to another school

Jail for raider who pointed BB gun at taxi driver's head and demanded money

Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet appeals conviction for handling another stolen artwork

KEYWORDS

Court. !ad-sensitive

More in this Section

Ireland near top for opioid deaths as number of fatalities increase

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

What is moringa? The new superfood could help beat stress and fatigue

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »