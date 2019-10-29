News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leitrim community 'will be as disgusted' by fire attack on TD's car

Leitrim community 'will be as disgusted' by fire attack on TD's car
Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Martin Kenny
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 07:49 AM

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy says he hopes those behind a fire attack on the car of a Co Leitrim TD are brought to justice.

It happened outside the home of his party colleague, TD Martin Kenny at Aughavas, near Ballinamore at around half 2.30 yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between midnight and 3am yesterday to contact them.

Mr Carthy says the community is appalled by the blaze:

"Knowing the people of Ballinamore and the surrounding areas, I know they will be as disgusted as anyone by this outrageous attack," he said, adding that Mr Kenny is "an outstanding public representative".

Clearly, we need to all condemn and, beyond that, we need to ensure something like this never happens again.

"Martin Kenny speaks the truth, who speaks and defends his own own community," the Sinn Féin MEP added.

Earlier in the week, Mr Kenny, Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman, received a death threat after speaking out against those who are “whipping up hysteria” about asylum seekers.

Mr Kenny first highlighted concerns when locals in Ballinamore protested outside an apartment complex earmarked for 130 asylum seekers.

He had supported proposals to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.

READ MORE

Parishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warns

More on this topic

Former Justice Minister: Arson attack 'disgusting and anti-democratic'Former Justice Minister: Arson attack 'disgusting and anti-democratic'

Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’

'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car

Sinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attackSinn Féin TD has car burned out at his home in apparent arson attack


TOPIC: Arson attacks

More in this Section

Scientists record first cases of equine virus in IrelandScientists record first cases of equine virus in Ireland

Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58 Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58

Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen ClonmelGardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork 15 year-old last seen Clonmel

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continuesEssex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues


Lifestyle

Celebrated screenwriter Paul Laverty tells Esther McCarthy about teaming up with Ken Loach again for a film about a man battling to survive as a van driver in the gig economy.The gig economy and its impact on workers explored in new movie from Paul Laverty

Linda Hamilton says it took some convincing for her to return to her classic role, writes Lucy Mapstone.The dream team are back for the latest Terminator

Halloween junkie Caomhan Keane guides us through the A-Z of horror, including classics like ‘Carrie’, ‘Dracula’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’.Frighteningly good flicks to watch this Halloween

Serve this lot at your ghoulish get-together, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Having a Halloween party? These are the spooky cocktails, spirits and wines to drink on the night

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »