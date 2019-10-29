Leitrim community 'will be as disgusted' by fire attack on TD's car

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy says he hopes those behind a fire attack on the car of a Co Leitrim TD are brought to justice.

It happened outside the home of his party colleague, TD Martin Kenny at Aughavas, near Ballinamore at around half 2.30 yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between midnight and 3am yesterday to contact them.

Mr Carthy says the community is appalled by the blaze:

"Knowing the people of Ballinamore and the surrounding areas, I know they will be as disgusted as anyone by this outrageous attack," he said, adding that Mr Kenny is "an outstanding public representative".

Clearly, we need to all condemn and, beyond that, we need to ensure something like this never happens again.

"Martin Kenny speaks the truth, who speaks and defends his own own community," the Sinn Féin MEP added.

Earlier in the week, Mr Kenny, Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman, received a death threat after speaking out against those who are “whipping up hysteria” about asylum seekers.

Mr Kenny first highlighted concerns when locals in Ballinamore protested outside an apartment complex earmarked for 130 asylum seekers.

He had supported proposals to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.