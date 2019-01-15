NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leinster House kicks off 100 years of Dail Eireann

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 01:49 PM

Leinster House will host two days of the Dail100 Experience as part of the centenary commemorations running throughout 2019, beginning on January 19.

On Tuesday, the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail TD welcomed actors playing historical figures to the home of the Irish parliament.

They included Lord Edward Fitzgerald, the fifth son of the 1st Duke of Leinster (responsible for building Leinster House), an aristocrat and revolutionary who was commander-in-chief of the United Irishmen and one of the leaders who organised the rebellion of 1798, and Lady Emily Lennox, the Duchess of Leinster.

Arriving in a 1916 Ford Model T4, the actors, dressed in historical garb, joked with the Ceann Comhairle in front of waiting photographers.

The programme will showcase the history of Leinster House and the evolution of Irish democracy through the decades.

Characters representing different stages of Irish social and cultural life will entertain the public and visitors as they tour Leinster House.

- Press Association


