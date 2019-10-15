Leinster House advertising Oireachtas superintendent vacancy

Leinster House is looking to fill the top job of superintendent of the Oireachtas.

The prestigious role of principal officer has a starting salary of €87,325 and goes up to €107,399. The superintendent is responsible for the security, decorum and running of the houses of the Dáil and Seanad.

The vacancy has arisen as former army officer Paul Conway has left to take up a similar role of parliamentary representative in Brussels.

Mr Conway oversaw the recent multi-million refurbishment of Leinster House and at the time said: "As Michelangelo said to the Pope, ‘it will cost what it will cost’."

As well as making sure Leinster House is a safe place for the 529 civil servants, 218 Members of the Houses and a cohort of journalists to work in, he or she is also responsible for the thousands of visitors who take tours of the Dáil each year.

The Superintendent is directly over an ushers team of 64 staff, 18 service officers and a small team of attendants and porters.

Although the role has been publicly advertised, the superintendent is one of just a few senior jobs in the civil service which the Taoiseach still has absolute discretion as to whether or not to appoint a candidate to the position from this competition.

The closing date for applications is November 4.