News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Legislation for €500m climate action fund published

Legislation for €500m climate action fund published
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 02:50 PM

Additional reporting: Digital Desk staff

Environment Minister Richard Bruton has published legislation to put the €500m climate action fund on a statutory footing.

Mr Bruton said the aim of the fund is to help kickstart climate-related projects that can reduce Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions and assist in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The new legislation allows for the climate fund to be used to support projects to help communities such as Bord Na Mona workers in the midlands – who are disadvantaged by the move away from fossil fuel.

"It has a very important significance, because we are seeking, in the midlands, to deal with a number of decisions that have resulted in the ceasing of harvesting, and the closure of two of their power stations at the end of this year", said Bruton, speaking this afternoon.

"So it has an immediate significance, in that we now have an ambition to roll out an advanced rehabilitation of the bogs."

The fund was first announced in 2018 and the first round of funding was announced in November 2018.

The main source of funding for the climate action fund is through the repurposing of part of the existing petroleum products levy collected by the National Oil Reserves Agency, which means there will be no additional cost to the Exchequer.

Under the new law, the climate action fund will be used to support projects that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, projects that seek to increase the production, or use, of renewable energy and to improve energy efficiency

Mr Bruton said: “The aim of the fund is to kickstart innovative or pioneering projects in the enormous transition which we have to make.

“That transition presents opportunities to be seized as well as patterns to be changed. This demands that we be both agile and fair as we manage the challenges.”

Work is already underway on a number of projects, in areas such as district heating and an electric vehicle charging network, which secured funding under the first round of the scheme.

He said his department was working to develop a second call under the climate action fund and he hoped that this could be published shortly.

More on this topic

Price and health benefits of food outweigh climate caresPrice and health benefits of food outweigh climate cares

BP writes off billions as Covid redraws rules of oil demandBP writes off billions as Covid redraws rules of oil demand

Envisioning a blue recovery and developing our oceansEnvisioning a blue recovery and developing our oceans

Turning the community green: How groups can help their areas save while contributing to national energy targetsTurning the community green: How groups can help their areas save while contributing to national energy targets

EnvironmentIrelandTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

'Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning''Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning'

€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork

'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »