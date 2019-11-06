Legislation could see schools publishing voluntary contribution figures

Schools may be required to publish how much they collect in voluntary contributions on an annual basis, and how this money is spent.

Draft legislation currently making its way through the Seanad would see schools required to provide this information to parents as well as to the Department of Education.

The department would also be required to collate and publish these figures for the first time, following the passing of an amendment to the Education (Student and Parent Charter) Bill.

Should this legislation pass, it could be a step towards abolishing voluntary contributions, according to Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin education spokesman. "As of now we are unaware of how much is collected annually. Despite being called voluntary they are often far from that, with some schools in dire needs of these funds due to under-resourcing," he said.

A recent survey carried out by the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association estimates that parents contribute €40 million per annum via voluntary contributions, he added.

"But the truth is that we don’t know, and this will help us find that out."

Some schools around the country are relying on voluntary contributions to stay open, according to Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan, who introduced the amendment on behalf of his party.

“Some schools are using these voluntary contributions to pay for basics such as light and heat due to underfunding via the capitation grants allocated to them."

The department currently has none of this data available to them, he added. “What this amendment would do is to let parents know what is being collected and what this money is spent on, and it would inform u, for the first time exactly the shortfall in funding."

The Education (Student and Parent Charter) Bill was introduced in September by Education Minister Joe McHugh. The proposed legislation could also require schools to publish how they deal with grievances. Like a customer service charter, the proposed law would see schools publish what parents can expect when it comes escalating or resolving disputes.