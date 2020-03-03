Legal watchdog received 25 complaints per week against lawyers since October

The legal services watchdog received 25 complaints a week against lawyers after the introduction of a new complaint procedure late last year.

Among the complaints were nine which alleged criminal activity.

The new regime was introduced on October 7, 2019. Since that date, all complaints against solicitors and barristers are received and investigated by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA).

In the 12 weeks from October 7 to the end of December, some 304 complaints were received. Of these, 301 related to solicitors and the remaining three related to barristers.

The LSRA revealed the figures in its annual report for 2019.

The majority of the complaints of criminal activity related to allegations against what is suspected to be a bogus law firm and these were referred to An Garda Síochána, the LSRA said.

A total of 141 complaints alleged inadequate standards of service, with 134 alleging misconduct. There were 29 complaints from clients who alleged they were overcharged for services.

The Complaints and Resolutions Unit received 954 phone calls and emails requesting information or complaint forms. Among the areas of legal services complained about were wills and probate, litigation, conveyancing and family law.

Under the new complaints regime, clients have a three-year time limit to make complaints about inadequate standards or excessive costs. Complaints about misconduct can be made by anyone and there is no time limit.

LSRA chief executive Brian Doherty said he had expected a spike in the number of complaints due to an existing backlog of complaints and increased media coverage of the new facility.

“That is exactly what we have experienced,” he said.

“It is still too early to point to particular trends in relation to the complaints we have received. However, allegations of poor communication between legal professionals and their clients are emerging as a strong feature across almost all complaints.

“Regular and timely communication with clients appears to be a key lesson for practitioners in preventing and settling complaints before they escalate.”

In November 2019, the LSRA introduced a new legal framework that authorises partnerships of solicitors to operate as limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

This new business model is intended to put Ireland on a par with other jurisdictions and has the potential to increase competition in the legal services market, reduce professional indemnity insurance costs for LLPs, and consequently lower costs for consumers.

By the end of 2019, 88 valid applications for LLP authorisation were submitted by legal firms, and 28 authorisations were issued by the LSRA.

The LSRA also maintains a public register of all barristers entitled to provide legal services in the State. It allows members of the public to be assured that the barrister providing legal services on their behalf is lawfully entitled to do so.

There were 2,735 barristers on the LSRA’s roll of practising barristers at the end of 2019.