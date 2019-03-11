NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Legal teams in Ana Kriegel trial to visit farmhouse where body was found

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 02:28 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The legal teams in Ana Kriegel’s murder trial are to visit and inspect the derelict farmhouse where her body was found.

Two teenage boys are due to stand trial for the Kildare schoolgirl's murder next month.

14-year-old Ana Kriegel went missing in May of last year and her body was found in a farmhouse in Lucan in Dublin three days later.

Ana Kriegel.

Two 14-year-old boys are due to stand trial for her murder at the end of next month.

Judge Paul McDermott has been designated as the trial Judge and he warned the media that the accused boys are children and it is a criminal offence to publish their identities, addresses or schools.

No photos are to be taken of the children and their families and journalists are not to approach the accused boys or their families by any means whatsoever.

The court heard any breach of this order would be a contempt of court and would be treated very seriously.

READ MORE: 'I don’t want a dead body on my hands' - High Court president urges psychiatric assessment of vulnerable woman

The two boys will not have to sit in the dock and instead can sit with their parents or guardians in the body of the court.

The legal teams and Judge will not wear their official robes for the proceedings as per procedures in the Children's Court.

Any children giving evidence will do so via video link.

The trial is due to start on April 29.

Court case

