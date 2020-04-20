News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Legal history made after all parties in a court sitting took part via video technology

Legal history made after all parties in a court sitting took part via video technology
The President of the Supreme Court, Mr Justice Frank Clarke speaking during the first remote sitting of the Supreme Court in the Four Courts today. Picture: Collins Courts
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 05:54 PM

Legal history has been made after a court sitting in which all parties were present via remote video technology.The Supreme Court undertook the short hearing - piloting ’’Remote Court’’ technology - under presiding Judge, Chief Justice Mr Frank Clarke, who said the remote hearing "will be the first of many in the coming weeks and months".

All parties were present in the court via technology and proceedings were displayed on screens for reporters acting as the eyes and ears of the public.

The Chief Justice said: "Remote hearings will be suitable for some types of proceedings in the High Court and a limited number of cases in the District and Circuit Courts. The court Presidents and the Courts Service are exploring ways in which to increase the number of cases which can be dealt with in physical hearings."

Other measures to allow legal proceedings to continue despite the Covid-19 outbreak includes significant electronic lodgement and filing of documents and a mock trial being conducted last Friday.

The Chief Justice also outlined how possible changes in court processes.

"Perhaps the most significant departure addressed in the practice direction involves the adoption of a procedure which the court has been considering for a little while but which has been expedited in the current circumstances," he said. 

READ MORE

'The public must be protected' - Boy, 17, who 'viciously murdered' Cameron Blair in Cork gets life

"It involves the possible circulation by the court, in advance of the oral hearing, of either or both of a ’’statement of case’’ and a ’’clarification request’’.

The statement of case will set out the court’s understanding of the facts, the relevant findings of the courts which have dealt with the case, the issues which arise on the appeal and the positions of the parties on those issues.

Where the court is unclear on any of those matters clarification will be sought. It is hoped that this procedure will bring greater clarity to the issues in advance and reduce the need for interventions from the court for purely clarification purposes.

He said these changes would be kept under "constant review".

One of the first Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal remote hearings also took place last Friday and Jody Cantillon, a Partner in Cantillons Solicitors in Cork, was involved on behalf of a client.

"It worked very well and it just shows that matters can progress in this strange, difficult and troubling time," Mr Cantillon said.

He added that the changes wrought by the current lockdown include conducting consultations on the phone and on Zoom and Skype. 

"We are also seeing new clients on Zoom and Skype," he said.

READ MORE

Taoiseach worried about complacency over Covid-19 restrictions setting in

More on this topic

'The public must be protected' - Boy, 17, who 'viciously murdered' Cameron Blair in Cork gets life'The public must be protected' - Boy, 17, who 'viciously murdered' Cameron Blair in Cork gets life

Four-year ban is 'amount of time Estlin had on Earth', says mother of careless driving victimFour-year ban is 'amount of time Estlin had on Earth', says mother of careless driving victim

'There is no criminal genius here': Judge jails lapsed drug addict after robbery spree'There is no criminal genius here': Judge jails lapsed drug addict after robbery spree

Cork mother in High Court bid to stop toddler's image being used on eBayCork mother in High Court bid to stop toddler's image being used on eBay


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Local authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examinedLocal authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examined

Fr Ray on the challenges of lockdown: 'I had to get the list of the 10 people to come to the funeral'Fr Ray on the challenges of lockdown: 'I had to get the list of the 10 people to come to the funeral'

Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19

Dublin medic appeals to public for donations of protective gownsDublin medic appeals to public for donations of protective gowns


Lifestyle

The co-operative movement in Ireland has been credited with “building a rural civilisation” (Civilising Rural Ireland: The Co-Operative Movement, Development and the Nation-State, 1889-1939, by Patrick Doyle, Manchester University Press).Wine with Leslie Williams: Best of co-op wines

Video calls are helping millions of families stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.Here are 10 ways to make family video chats more entertaining

Dáithí O' Sé's fitness challenge and a peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers are among today's top picks.Monday's TV Highlights: A peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »