Leeside residents who fought eviction accuse Government of abandoning them

Residents who fought mass eviction and won say their campaign proves that bold and dynamic decisions by the authorities can save people from homelessness.

But the tenants of the Leeside apartments in Cork city, who spearheaded a two-year campaign against their eviction, accused the Government of abandoning them in their time of greatest need.

Resident, Aimee O'Riordan, said: “We got no help from the Government. We were on our own, essentially. It took us to come together to explore all alternative options and to just basically be a stone in people's shoes to get this deal over the line."

Aimee O'Riordan

She was speaking as Leeside residents met last night to discuss the implications of the landmark €20m social housing property deal which secures their tenancies and provides a further 59 social housing units- in a mix of two, three and four-bed apartments - in the complex onBachelor’s Quay.

The deal, led by Cork City Council in collaboration with Clúid Housing Association, followed months of confidential negotiations with Lugus Capital, which bought the four-block 78-unit complex just over two years ago.

Clúid now owns the renovated complex thanks to financing from the Department of Housing and a loan from the Housing Finance Agency (HFA).

Ms O’Riordan, a young mother, said she had little option but to fight eviction: “I thought we’d have to move into a bedroom in my mother’s house. I was grateful we had somewhere to go but it wasn’t ideal. Other families living here didn’t have that luxury. But we did it.

"Today’s a happy day. To be able to tell my son 'this is your home', it’s just amazing. It feels like my home now for the first time since I moved in."

READ MORE Tenants who fought mass eviction want to inspire hope in others at risk of homelessness

Another young mother, Dorota Okon, who needs to be close to the Mercy University Hospital for medical treatment, said she is relieved: “It was horrible living every day thinking you may be homeless. I was worried we would be living on the street or in a shelter.

Now we don’t have to move or worry. And we won’t be facing another letter about rent going up. The uncertainty is gone.

Solidarity Cllr Fiona Ryan, who supported the residents, said 90% of her work now is on housing issues: “This proves that when local authorities are open to dynamic solutions and makes bold decisions, it can bring positives to a city. Other local authorities need to take heed.

"This is not just a victory for the Leeside residents who have a secured a roof over their heads for themselves - they’ve also secured 59 other apartments for the housing waiting list, for those in homelessness and beyond.”

Work on the allocation of apartments in the complex may start as early as next week.