Leaving Cert students to receive first CAO offers this afternoon

Students receiving their first-round CAO offers later today are being urged to treat it as the only one they get.

Thousands will be able to log on to the CAO's website from 2pm and find out if they're successful in getting their preferred course.

The offers are being issued earlier this year after the High Court last year ruled in favour of a student that the existing appeals process was unfair and not fit for purpose.

Guidance counsellor Jane Byrne said there are a number of things students should look out for this afternoon.

She said: "The could potentially receive two offers, one from their level six and seven listing and one from their level eight listing.

"They will have a number of days, up until August 23 at 5.15pm to make a decision regarding which offer they would like to accept."